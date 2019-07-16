The number of fintech companies continues to increase, providing solutions, platforms and other innovations that are transforming the future of both the real estate and mortgage industries. Quantarium, an artificial intelligence company founded by a team of leading scientists, has a unique origin story that truly sets the company apart from other fintech providers.

Quantarium’s business is founded on a team of AI scientists, machine learning experts, researchers with advanced degrees in science and mathematics, and software engineers. This brain power allows the company to create solutions that raise the bar for the rest of the industry.

Quantarium is, at its core, an AI engineering company, rather than a real estate or mortgage company that is implementing AI. In an interview with HousingWire, Quantarium CEO Clement Ifrim and COO Malcolm Cannon discuss what differentiates Quantarium and what’s next for this fintech expert.

Quantarium’s solutions include the Quantarium Valuation Model (QVM), ranked as the No.1 most accurate valuation model. To learn more about the company and its solutions visit here for a list of products.