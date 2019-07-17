Mortgage applications fell 1.1% from last week, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending July 17, 2019.

Despite this decrease, on an unadjusted basis, the Index increased a whopping 24% from the previous week.

“Mortgage rates increased across the board, with the 30-year fixed rate mortgage rising to its highest level in a month to 4.12%, which is still below this year’s average of 4.45%,” said Joel Kan, MBA vice president of Economic and Industry Forecasting. “Coming out of the July 4th holiday, applications were lower overall, with purchase activity slipping almost 4%.”

That being said, Kan notes that refinance applications reached the highest level in a month, as gains were primarily driven by FHA refinance applications.

The Refinance index rose 2% from the previous week and the unadjusted Purchase Index spiked a 21% from a week ago and remained 7% higher than the same week in 2018. Lastly, the seasonally adjusted Purchase Index slid 2% from the week before.

Here's a more detailed breakdown of this week's mortgage application data: