Who are the HousingWire Tech Trendsetters?

Actually, that has yet to be decided. The 2019 Tech Trendsetter award is HousingWire’s brand new awards program that will recognize 50 individuals in the technology industry. It highlights the most impactful and innovative technology leaders serving the housing economy.

Nominations opened at the beginning of July, and will close on July 26, 2019.

Each year, HousingWire recognizes the top 100 technology companies in the housing finance space. From innovative startups to technology giants – Tech100 winners continue to push the edge of innovation to move markets forward.

But now, we want to do more. We want to recognize the experts behind the technology. The people who drive the innovation. The executives making an impact. This inaugural program will award 50 of the technology leaders driving innovation in the housing economy.

Nominate someone today to be one of HousingWire’s first award winners!

We are looking for executive, product and technology leaders who have played an integral role in bringing innovative solutions to market for housing industry clients.

We are so excited to meet the teams behind the Tech that is changing our industry. Because while technology is changing the housing industry as we know it, it is the people behind the tech that are really driving that change.

In fact, one of our 2019 Tech100 winners explained recently that the drive for the digital mortgage could make human interaction even more important in the future and even lead to higher-paying jobs.

So who are the HousingWire Tech Trendsetters? Maybe you, your coworker or your boss – it could be anyone. Nominate your Trendsetter today and help shape the list of HousingWire’s first ever Tech Trendsetter winners.