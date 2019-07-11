Manhattan real estate developer Penny Ann Bradley was arrested and charged with mortgage fraud Wednesday, accused of falsifying documents to secure more than $12 million in loans and then using that cash to fund a lavish lifestyle.

According to The New York Post, Manhattan prosecutors allege that British-born Bradley used a $22.5 million, 7,400 square-foot condo on east 82nd Street, which she co-owned with several people through an LLC, as a personal piggy bank.

As the managing member of the LLC, Bradley took out loans against the property in 2015 and 2016 by forging signatures, and then blew through the cash before declaring bankruptcy.

The charges allege that Bradley used the money to buy Rolexes, jewelry and gold coins and to pay for lavish vacations, including a $35,000 trip to a private Caribbean island.

According to the Post, the LLC was established by several people in 2014 to acquire, renovate and flip the 82nd Street townhouse.

On Wednesday, Bradley was charged with first degree residential mortgage fraud, second degree grand larceny, second degree forgery and criminal possession of a forged instrument, to which she pleaded not guilty.