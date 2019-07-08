Bob Ryan, who has served as special advisor to the Office of the Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency for more than five years, is stepping down this week, the agency announced recently.

According to the FHFA, Ryan is set to leave the agency by July 12.

Ryan joined the FHFA in 2014 after spending time working both in the Obama administration and for some of the nation’s largest banks.

Prior to joining the FHFA, Ryan was senior vice president of capital markets at Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, a position he took over in 2012.

Before that, Ryan served as senior advisor to Shaun Donovan, the former secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, from 2009 through 2012.

While at HUD, Ryan served as the first chief risk officer at the Federal Housing Administration. Ryan also briefly served as head of the FHA after David Stevens left to run the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Prior to working at HUD, Ryan spent time with Freddie Mac, where he held senior positions in capital markets, single-family pricing and credit, and the office of the president.

Ryan was brought to FHFA to serve as an advisor to former FHFA Director Mel Watt and continued in that role under the agency’s current director, Mark Calabria.

“Bob’s advice and counsel during my transition have been invaluable. I greatly appreciate his service at FHFA during the past five years and his role in helping ensure liquidity and funding for the nation’s housing finance system,” Calabria said in a statement. “Bob truly is a model public servant who cares deeply about the country and we would all do well to follow his example. He will be missed and I wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

As stated above, Ryan will leave the agency later this week.

“I am proud of what we’ve accomplished, and am encouraged by Director Calabria’s ambitious agenda and the energy he is bringing to resolve the unfinished business of our country’s housing finance system,” Ryan said. “Ensuring access to affordable and sustainable housing remains a critically important and challenging issue for our country.”