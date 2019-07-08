LRES, a residential and commercial mortgage services company, has promoted Molly Merchant to senior director of REO asset management.

Merchant currently oversees operations for both REO asset management and HOA solutions at LRES. As senior director, she will focus on growing LRES’ REO division and diversifying its REO disposition and marketing analysis services.

Merchant, who has more than 20 years in the REO and real estate mortgage services industry, will continue to lead the company’s HOA division, strengthening the current lien monitoring processes and streamlining manual search efforts.

“I truly appreciate the recognition for my hard work as well as for the opportunity to lead the REO and HOA divisions as senior director,” Merchant said.

“My team continues to produce strong numbers and remains focused on providing best-in-class customer service," Merchant added. "It is a privilege to work for LRES, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with my team to execute the organization’s strategic goals.”