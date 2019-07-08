Canadian based homebuilder Mattamy Homes recently hired Rick Severance as president of the company’s West Villages Division located in south Sarasota County, Florida.

In his new role as division president, Severance will be responsible for overseeing the development and phased sale of property at West Villages, according to the company’s press release.

“Rick comes to Mattamy with a unique track record and understanding of customer focused master-planned communities in Florida," Mattamy Homes U.S. CEO Pete Skelly said. "His talents and background will allow us to build upon the achievements already produced by our West Villages team and position us to deliver on the company's vision of a community and town center offering residents access to a wealth of housing, amenity, dining, shopping and recreational activity choices."

Prior to joining Mattamy Homes, Severance served Babcock Ranch as its president. Additionally, he was the senior vice president of planning, development and operations for St. Joe Company and the CEO of New Vector Limited.

"I am extremely excited about being part of one of the nation's largest-selling master-planned communities," Severance said. "Here at West Villages I have the opportunity to work with an outstanding team where I can layer in my place-making experience to further enhance the vision for this special development."

