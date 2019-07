It’s no surprise that the wealthiest states are home to some of the largest houses, but a recent study by USA Today revealed that homeowners there are carrying the largest amount of mortgage debt.

Using data from Experian’s 2017 State of Credit Report and the Census Bureau, USA Today recently ranked states by mortgage debt.

The state with the least amount of debt? West Virginia, where only 46% of homeowners had a mortgage and the average debt totaled $114,583. Mississippi and Indiana came in second and third, respectively.

Here are the top 10 states where homeowners have the greatest amount of mortgage debt.

1. California

• Avg. mortgage debt: $347,652

• Median home value: $509,400

• Median household income: $71,805

• Homeownership rate: 54.8%

• Homeowners with a mortgage: 70.5%

2. Hawaii

• Avg. mortgage debt: $342,613

• Median home value: $617,400

• Median household income: $77,765

• Homeownership rate: 58.5%

• Homeowners with a mortgage: 64.2%

3. Maryland

• Avg. mortgage debt: $256,744

• Median home value: $312,500

• Median household income: $80,776

• Homeownership rate: 66.7%

• Homeowners with a mortgage: 72.9%

4. Massachusetts

• Avg. mortgage debt: $252,624

• Median home value: $385,400

• Median household income: $77,385

• Homeownership rate: 62.3%

• Homeowners with a mortgage: 69.9%

5. Washington

• Avg. mortgage debt: $250,467

• Median home value: $339,000

• Median household income: $70,979

• Homeownership rate: 62.8%

• Homeowners with a mortgage: 68.8%

6. New Jersey

• Avg. mortgage debt: $247,868

• Median home value: $334,900

• Median household income: $80,088

• Homeownership rate: 63.8%

• Homeowners with a mortgage: 67.0%

7. Virginia

• Avg. mortgage debt: $246,379

• Median home value: $273,400

• Median household income: $71,535

• Homeownership rate: 66.6%

• Homeowners with a mortgage: 68.9%

8. New York

• Avg. mortgage debt: $243,244

• Median home value: $314,500

• Median household income: $64,894

• Homeownership rate: 53.8%

• Homeowners with a mortgage: 60.9%

9. Colorado

• Avg. mortgage debt: $241,980

• Median home value: $348,900

• Median household income: $69,117

• Homeownership rate: 65.2%

• Homeowners with a mortgage: 71.3%

10. Connecticut

• Avg. mortgage debt: $235,786

• Median home value: $273,100

• Median household income: $74,168

• Homeownership rate: 66.2%

• Homeowners with a mortgage: 68.0%