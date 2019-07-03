ACES Risk Management, or ARMCO, has hired Mike Ehring as its new senior director of business development.

As such, Ehring will focus on growing revenue through new client acquisition, working with several verticals, including mortgage lenders, banks, credit unions and fintech companies.

Ehring brings years of experience as a senior executive in sales and business development for mortgage fintech companies, including Dorado, CoreLogic and most recently at LoanLogics.

"Mike has a great track record working with the largest lenders in the U.S. market,” said Kyle Kehoe, chief revenue officer for ARMCO. “When you combine his expertise and passion for helping financial institutions, with ARMCO’s category best solutions and consultative approach to client management, you have a recipe for great success. We’re happy to welcome him to the team.”

“I’m excited about the opportunities that come from working for the leader in mortgage quality control technology,” added Ehring. “I’ve had my eye on ARMCO because of their advancements in the RegTech space and the infrastructure they have behind customer care. It’s great to work with a company that excels in every category, from its products to its people.”