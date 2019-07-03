National homebuilder Taylor Morrison recently appointed Keith Hurand to lead the company’s Dallas operations.

In this new role, Hurand will serve as division president, overseeing the day-to-day homebuilding operations for Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes, according to the company’s press release.

“Keith’s extensive industry leadership experience is precisely what our dynamic Dallas operations require in a leader,” Taylor Morrison Regional President Charlie Enochs said. “With two distinct brands and product offerings in Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes, the Dallas division will benefit from Keith’s insights into how to position and differentiate each while operating as a unified organization.”

Hurand is an industry veteran with more than two decades of experience in the homebuilding industry. Prior to joining Taylor Morrison, Hurand served Century Communities as a division president and Newland Communities as its president and chief operating officer.

Additionally, Hurand has held several board positions throughout his career, including serving on the boards of the Builder Association of South Florida, Chairman of the Chatham County Economic Development Corporation and a member of the Urban Land Institute’s LRDC Council.

