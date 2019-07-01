SimpleNexus, a digital solutions developer, recently expanded its executive team, welcoming three new vice presidents to the company, including Kent Besaw, Kevin McKenzie and Shane Westra.

Besaw (pictured left) has 17 years of experience in in the financial services and technology sectors, most recently serving SaltStack as a director of customer success. In his newly appointed role as vice president of customer success, Besaw will be responsible for maximizing the company's client outcomes and loyalty.

McKenzie (pictured right), who has 15 years of experience in financial analysis and controllership, has been hired as the new vice president of finance. In this new role, McKenzie will be expected to leverage his background in order to fiscally position SimpleNexus for its next stage of development.

Westra (pictured left) comes to SimpleNexus with 21 years of experience in product development. As vice president of product, Westra will aid the company in identifying solutions that solve complex problems and improve user experiences.

“Our rapidly growing user base underscores a strong lender appetite for digital mortgage tools that help fill referral pipelines and improve loan application conversion,” SimpleNexus President and COO Ben Miller said. “We are proud to welcome three talented leaders who share SimpleNexus’ commitment to excellence and innovation.”

