Planet Home Lending, a national mortgage lender and servicer, recently appointed Suzy Lindblom as the company’s new chief operating officer.

Lindborn, who previously served the company as its executive vice president of national operations, will be taking over for former COO Michael Kula as he heads to retirement.

"Suzy has a great deal of experience in developing process efficiencies in an organization. She finds areas for potential cost savings while keeping customer service levels and loan quality high,” said Michael Dubeck, CEO and president of PHL parent Planet Financial Group. “She has perfected the role of being able to juggle those areas of business while maintaining her dedication to serving people.”

Lindborn is an industry veteran with four decades of industry experience. Prior to joining Planet Home Lending, she held several executive roles at companies including, Stearns Lending, MetLife Bank, Bank of America and more.

Looking to get hired? HousingWire wants to help. Our new service, HousingJobs, lists the latest gigs in the housing industry for loan officers, underwriters, processors, loan servicers, and tech and marketing pros.