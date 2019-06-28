Volly, a tech company that offers CRM and POS solutions for lenders, has hired Theresa Sloan as senior vice president of client services. As such, Sloan will manage Volly’s client relationships and customer service teams.

Previously, Sloan worked at Ellie Mae as director of Engagement Services & Professional Services, and prior to that, she served as senior vice president and client delivery director at Black Knight.

Sloan has more than 25 years of experience in mortgage banking and financial services.

“Our innovation and aggressive roadmap go hand-in-hand with recruiting top talent to deliver the world-class technology and marketing services the mortgage lenders need,” said Jerry Halbrook, Volly’s CEO. “Theresa’s track record, experience, and passion for client services and technology leadership make her an outstanding addition to the Volly team and corporate culture.”