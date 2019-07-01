As mortgage regulation continues to evolve, financial institutions need legal guidance from firms that understand the mortgage industry at a deep level to not only minimize risk but maximize their opportunity while still being compliant. Manley Deas Kochalski LLC offers a full complement of default legal services, including bankruptcy services on a national scope through seamless integration with client operations.

MDK’s expertise includes foreclosure prosecutions, consumer litigation defense, appellate and major motions, mediation, commercial collections, bankruptcy motion practice and bankruptcy adversary litigation.

“Our clients’ choice to have MDK as their designated bankruptcy vendor allows for consolidated communication and continuity of service,” said MDK’s Director of Relationship Management and Business Development Megan Spanner. “Our extensive quality control measures and experienced staff allow our clients to redeploy resources while maintaining a high standard of work product.”

MDK’s national bankruptcy services include:

Proofs of Claim

Reaffirmation Agreements

Notices of Pay Change

Responses to Notice of Final Cure

MDK has had a long history of year-over-year growth by making diversification a strategic priority. The company first diversified geographically into six states and in the past three years it has emphasized diversification of its service offerings, which have expanded to provide clients with legal services related to other asset types, such as auto bankruptcy matters.

In 2017 MDK also opened an Orlando, Florida, office and began developing a timeshare foreclosure practice. MDK’s diversification strategy has allowed for the firm to remain financially stable throughout all cycles of the housing market.

Through leveraging technology, MDK developed legal service delivery models that provide budgeting certainty, compliance and quality control for default services aimed at mortgage, auto loan and timeshare servicers. These models can easily be translated into other practice areas such as commercial real estate closings and commercial default services.

“We will continue to invest in technology-enabled services as they allow us to provide a higher value of service and take on more complex and varied tasks,” Spanner said.

Voted as one of the best places to work in Central Ohio, MDK is distinguished by its company culture, which cultivates an environment that embodies the company’s values of education, diversity, health and community — while also developing and retaining attorneys who are well credentialed, experienced and pragmatic. MDK partnered with Besa in October 2016 and has since partnered with 53 nonprofits and volunteered for 196 services projects spanning food security, children’s advocacy, senior welfare, animal welfare, cancer prevention and more.

“As a firm we are continually seeking opportunities to contribute to not only the mortgage industry, but to our local communities as well,” Spanner said.

THE EXECUTIVES

Theodore K. Manley, Partner

Ted Manley is a founder and principal of MDK and its related companies. Manley’s legal background includes corporate structural and transactional work as well as representing creditors in bankruptcy and related state court proceedings. Manley leads MDK’s strategic planning, relationship management and business development groups.

Brian T. Deas, Partner

Brian Deas is a founder and principal of MDK and its related companies. Deas began his legal career with a one-year judicial clerkship with Justice J. Craig Wright of the Supreme Court of Ohio and a two-year judicial clerkship with the Honorable John D. Holschuh of the United States District Court, Southern District of Ohio. Deas now serves as MDK’s general counsel and focuses on the firm’s technology initiatives.

Megan Spanner, Director of Relationship Management and Business Development

Megan Spanner is MDK’s director of relationship management and business development. Her team serves as a single point of contact for clients, coordinating client needs and expectations with MDK’s legal and operational management teams. Spanner is also responsible for the strategic growth and development of the firm’s existing lines of business as well as newly identified opportunities.