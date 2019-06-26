Civic Financial Services, a private money lender that focuses on loans for property investors, recently launched a correspondent lending channel, allowing lenders to close real estate investor loans in their names.

And now, the company is expanding its offerings again.

Civic announced this week that it is launching a loan program for single-family rental investors. According to the company, the “Rental Program” is designed for real estate investors who are focused on buying distressed properties and turning them into rentals.

The program features 5/1, 7/1 and 10/1 interest-only adjustable-rate mortgage products for either a single asset or a portfolio of properties.

With the loan program, Civic is targeting real estate investors who want to acquire rental properties but “may not meet the requirements of the conventional lending space and/or do not want to go through the painstaking process associated with a conventional loan.”

By using Civic, investors can get a loan with “ straightforward terms and less documentation requirements” than a traditional loan, the company said.

“Our entire product portfolio is designed with the primary focus on creating opportunity to enrich our customers,” Civic President William Tessar said.

“In markets where valuations are softening, there may be less opportunity to ride the wave of appreciation, leading investors to adopt a longer-term strategy. With our product line-up, now including rental, CIVIC will continue to deliver speed, leverage, and consistency,” Tessar added. “We can help our clients grow their portfolios and reach their goals — whether they are looking to fix and flip quickly or rent their properties. We want to be the lending partner for our customers, in all of those scenarios.”