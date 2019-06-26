The HousingWire News Podcast is a weekly wrap of the top news stories by HousingWire CEO Clayton Collins. Click below to listen.

Each week, HousingWire interviews financial services experts who can help make sense of the latest headlines, sponsored by our partners at Blend.

This week, Alec Hanson, LoanDepot’s SVP and Pacific Southwest division manager, and TJ Freeborn, SVP of Customer Experience, discuss the importance of incorporating human interaction within the loan origination process. Although technology is taking the housing industry by storm, the guests explain why loan officers remain a vital part of the equation.