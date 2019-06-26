Guaranteed Rate has hired Monica Horger as Chief Human Resources Officer. As such, Horger will provide leadership, management, and oversight to all team initiatives, the company said.

Horger has more than 25 years of experience in the mortgage industry and in human resources.

“Monica is poised to drive performance through partnership with executive leadership, further developing our talent and reinforcing our Core Values,” said Guaranteed Rate COO Nikolaos Athanasiou. “We are excited to increase team efficiency by implementing stronger processes and utilizing technology to align with employee needs.”

“I am excited to join a company with such a strong customer and people-focused culture,” added Horger. “I look forward to helping Guaranteed Rate build on its unique culture and continue to foster leadership and development programs and engagement. I welcome the opportunity to work alongside the leadership team to support and scale an environment of innovation and collaboration.”