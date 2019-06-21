The Senate confirmed two appointments to the Department of Housing and Urban Development Thursday, approving President Donald Trump’s nominations of Seth Appleton as assistant secretary of Policy Development and Research and Hunter Kurtz as assistant secretary of Public and Indian Housing.

Previously, Appleton served as HUD’s associate deputy secretary, and prior to that, he was acting assistant secretary for Congressional and Intergovernmental Relations. He also worked as chief of staff for Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-MO, for eight years.

Kurtz served most recently as principal deputy secretary for Public and Indian Housing. Prior to that, he worked in the White House as deputy chief of staff at the Council of Economic Advisers. In addition, Kurtz also worked as deputy director of Detroit’s Department of Housing and Revitalization.

HUD Secretary Ben Carson expressed his approval of both appointments.

“As a seasoned policymaker, Seth brings a data-driven approach to HUD’s mission,” Carson said of Appleton. “His ability to work across traditional boundaries and his devotion to evidence will be a huge asset to this department as we work to be good stewards of our taxpayer dollars.”

Regarding Kurtz, Carson said he brings a great deal of experience and expertise to at HUD.

“He is passionate about alleviating poverty in this country, and I know HUD’s Office of Public and Indian Housing, and the people we serve will benefit from his leadership,” Carson said.