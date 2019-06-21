LoanLogics recently expanded its executive team, welcoming two new leaders to the company, including Elizabeth Green and Paul Vancheri.

Green has been appointed to the position of chief collateral officer. In this new role, Green will be responsible for leading the company's product strategy for collateral assessment solutions.

"Liz will play a vital role in expanding our product offerings by deepening our collateral assessment capabilities and overall product strategy," Chief Product officer Dave Parker said. "Today's collateral valuations and assessments are more data intensive and technology oriented than ever before. Liz brings her skills and extensive experience in developing solutions for mortgage lending and property valuation to collateral compliance. We're thrilled to have Liz as a member of LoanLogics' leadership team."

Green has more than 25 years of experience in the mortgage software and valuation sectors. Prior to joining LoanLogics, she served Centric Technologies as the company’s president.

"I am tremendously impressed with the LoanLogics product suite and leadership team, and with management's vision of revolutionizing mortgage manufacturing and asset delivery," Green said. "I'm honored to be part of a team that is committed to market dominance through the innovation of products and services that meet the needs of a dynamic and demanding industry."

Vancheri, who has been appointed as the company’s executive vice president of technology, will now be responsible for LoanLogics delivery of high-quality software to the mortgage industry.

"Paul has tremendous experience creating and managing large scale software development environments," LoanLogics Chief Executive Officer Bill Neville said. "He's bringing that background to LoanLogics and to our clients as we continue to grow aggressively in the mortgage technology space."

Most recently, Vancheri served as the vice president of research and consulting at Novarica. Prior to this role, he was group head of global shared services and global delivery at Finastra.

"Joining LoanLogics represents a new and dynamic opportunity for me," Vancheri said. "Financial technology has been my focus for many years and the mortgage industry is leading the way in exciting innovations across areas such as regtech and the use of artificial intelligence. In the mortgage sector, due to the complexity of transactions, lenders demand more innovation, compliance, security, accuracy and quality control, and LoanLogics delivers on all of those."

Need help getting hired or looking to hire? HousingWire wants to help. Our new service, HousingJobs, lists the latest gigs in the housing industry for loan officers, underwriters, processors, loan servicers, and tech and marketing pros.