Nominations for this year’s HousingWire Insiders award recently opened, allowing companies to show off their best kept secret.

The mortgage industry has a lot of moving parts, and sometimes operational superstars are the keys that drive a company forward, its secret to success.

HousingWire Insiders recognizes these key players. The HW Insiders program is for those who do the leg work and make the mortgage industry tick.

But how do you win the award?

Award winners are selected by an editorial board of HousingWire’s editors and reporters. Each member reviews the winners separately use their own expertise and background to judge the winners.

And while I can’t speak for every member of the board, I can give nominees a few tips and answers to some of the most frequently asked questions.

Can someone win more than once? I receive emails with this question more than any other. And the answer is – of course! Just focus on the past 12 months and what the nominee has done during that period to earn the award.

Can I self-nominate? Yes, you can nominate yourself, your boss, your employee, or anyone who you think deserves to win an Insiders award.

What kind of things is the board looking for? Again, we can’t give away the secret sauce, but I can give you a few tips. HousingWire Insiders celebrates those who are absolutely essential to the performance of their companies within the housing space. They work inside the company, not the c-suite executives. Focus on what they do that drives the company – how they are essential to continued growth.

The winners will be announced online and in HousingWire Magazine on September 1, 2019.