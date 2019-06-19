Quicken Loans Mortgage Services, the wholesale arm of Quicken Loans, recently appointed Austin Niemiec as the company’s new executive vice president.

Niemiec, who began his career with QLMS 10 years ago, will be taking over for former senior vice president David Schroeder.

“I’d like to thank Dave for his passionate and thoughtful leadership of QLMS,” Quicken Loans President and Chief Operating Officer Bob Walters said. “Dave is one of the most dedicated people I know. He truly lived and breathed QLMS and poured a tremendous amount of effort, passion and intellect into making it the industry leader it has become.”

In Schroeder’s absence, Walters says Niemiec is the right man for the job as he is prepared to help the company grow.

“QLMS couldn’t be in better hands as it writes the next chapter in its story of innovation, client service and success,” Walters said. “Austin lives by the motto ‘Always grateful, never satisfied.’ That combination of gratitude for past successes, along with a searing desire to consistently innovate and improve, is powerful and will serve QLMS well.”

