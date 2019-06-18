The NRP Group, a builder and manager of multifamily housing, recently appointed David Brown as a regional vice president of development.

In this new role, Brown will focus on originating deals and building the company’s pipeline in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, according to the company’s press release.

“Looking at David Brown’s track record, it was immediately clear that he would be the right leader to spearhead our rapid growth in Dallas,” NRP Holdings President Ken Outcalt said. “NRP is pursuing several new developments in Texas and we’re excited to expand our presence in the Dallas market. With David’s network and qualifications, we know he’ll do a great job continuing our commitment to the Texas market.”

Prior to joining NRP, Brown was a vice president for a private developer in Dallas where he was responsible for deal sourcing, due diligence, underwriting and more.

“I am excited to expand upon NRP’s presence in Dallas and continue their strategy of developing in cities with strong multifamily fundamentals,” Brown said. “NRP has assembled a talented team and I hope to be additive to an outstanding company culture. The resources at NRP across divisions are impressive. This vertical integration, along with strong relationships in the capital markets, will be invaluable as we build a pipeline.”

