When Radian Group acquired EnTitle Direct Group, a title insurance and settlement services company that specializes in selling title insurance directly to consumers, last year, the company said that Entitle would continue operating under its existing name.

Since then, Radian launched a company-wide rebranding effort, which it calls One Radian. Under that plan, all of Radian’s underlying companies and subsidiaries are going to be rebranded to carry the Radian name.

Now, as part of that effort, EnTitle is being rebranded to Radian Title Insurance.

“The name change of the national title insurance underwriter, acquired by Radian in 2018, is consistent with Radian’s strategy of uniting all of its subsidiaries under the One Radian brand which, in turn, reflects the strength of a combined team dedicated to helping Americans responsibly and sustainably achieve the dream of homeownership,” Radian said in a statement.

According to Radian, the company now known as Radian Title Insurance has issued more than 125,000 title insurance policies since it began operating in 2009.

“By adopting the Radian name we are further strengthening industry recognition and appeal in our integrated solutions, whose reach across the residential mortgage and real estate spectrum empowers our customers to succeed throughout the multiple stages of the home buying process,” Radian CEO Rick Thornberry said.