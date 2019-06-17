Atlanta-based real estate law firm Cook & James is expanding, announcing the opening of a new office in Woodstock, Georgia, and welcoming a new attorney to its team.

Stacey Besser has joined the firm to help managed its increased transaction volume in South Carolina, Cook & James announced recently.

Besser has spent the majority of her career as a real estate attorney near Columbia, South Carolina. She is a member of the South Carolina Bar Association and sits on that organization’s Real Estate and Animal Law Committees.

“We have been laying the groundwork for our expansion efforts strategically over the last three years and today’s announcement about our new office and adding Stacey to our staff of attorneys is the newest marker of our ongoing success,” said Heather James, co-founding partner at Cook & James.

The firm also opened a new office in Woodstock to accommodate its growing business in the northern Atlanta suburbs and in Cherokee County.

Cook & James said its existing office in the Alpharetta/Roswell area will maintain its current level of staffing and services.

“Opening the new Woodstock office comes at a perfect time for Cook & James,” said Kara Cook, co-founding partner. “We’ve experienced an uptick in business north of Atlanta for some time now and we’re excited to pair this expansion with the simultaneous demand for more closings in South Carolina. Stacey’s expertise, experience and work ethic perfectly compliment the Cook & James culture, so we’re thrilled to have her on board.”