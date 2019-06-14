First American, a title insurance company, recently appointed Paul Bandiera to the position of vice president of information technology strategy.

“We are thrilled Paul has joined our team,” said Evan Zanic, president of First American Title’s agency division. “Paul’s vision and leadership with further enhance our efforts to provide title agents with superior technology solutions that increase efficiency and help agents provide a better customer experience.”

Bandiera, who previously served as the president of a title and escrow software company, brings 18 years of leadership experience in retail title and settlement software development.

Prior to joining First American, Bandiera served as the president of RamQuest. Notably, he also served Old Republic Title Company as its chief strategy officer.

“I’m excited to join First American and build on the company’s deep commitment to innovation and delivering new technology solutions that will have a profound impact for title agents now and for many years to come,” Bandiera said.

Need help getting hired or looking to hire? HousingWire wants to help. Our new service, HousingJobs, lists the latest gigs in the housing industry for loan officers, underwriters, processors, loan servicers, and tech and marketing pros