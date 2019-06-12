LoanCare, a ServiceLink company, recently appointed Michael Blair to the position of chief administration officer.

Blair, who has more than 30 years of experience in the mortgage industry, will now be responsible for overseeing the onboarding of new clients and servicing portfolios.

"Expanding LoanCare's executive leadership team to include a Chief Administrative Officer is critical to increasing our capabilities," LoanCare President Dave Worrall said. "I'm pleased to welcome Michael aboard. He brings to the company strong leadership with a wealth of servicing experience that will prove invaluable.”

Prior to joining LoanCare, Blair served as an executive vice president at Cenlar FSB. He also held a leadership position at Key Bank.

"I'm excited to join a company that continues to invest in the business with a focus on sustainable growth," Blair said. "It's an exciting time to be a part of this team, and I look forward to contributing to our continued success."

