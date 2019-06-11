New tech solutions continue to flood the mortgage industry, all promising to improve processes, increase efficiencies and save money. Marketers are being inundated with options, but it’s difficult to know where to start, much less what to actually implement. That’s why we asked industry experts to speak at engage.marketing in our session titled, How I Built This: Putting Together Your Marketing Tech Stack.

Kevin Peranio will sit down with First Guaranty Mortgage Corp’s Senior Vice President of Marketing Brittany Whitmire, Roostify’s Chief Marketing Officer Courney Keating Chakarun, and Morty CEO Brian Faux to discuss their experiences with choosing and integrating marketing technology.

Take a closer look at this amazing panel:

Kevin Peranio, Chief Lending Officer, PRMG

Responsible for the oversight of all production, including operations teams within the loan manufacturing process, Peranio is PRMG’s chief lending officer. His primary goal is to enhance the overall customer experience including the creation of robust reporting features to ensure accountability at all layers and levels of the process.

Peranio is a four-time President’s Cabinet Member. Since joining PRMG in 2010, Peranio led the Southeast Region to become the No.1 ranked region for PRMG, reaching this milestone in record time.

Brittany Whitmire, Senior Vice President, First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation

Whitmire is an innovative leader with over 10 years of sales and marketing experience and expertise in data-driven decision making. She leads the FGMC marketing team in their oversight of retail lead management, brand strategy, sales support, internal and external product development, communications and events.

Prior to her current role at FGMC, Whitmire held marketing leadership roles at Pacific Union Financial and Roundpoint Mortgage.

Courtney Keating Chakarun, Chief Marketing Officer, Roostify

Chakarun joined Roostify in fall of 2018 to lead marketing initiatives and combine her passions for data and tech to deliver an optimal customer experience. She currently works in partnership with clients and cross-functional teams to advance the Roostify digital lending platform.

Prior to Roostify, Chakarun led marketing and innovation solutions at CoreLogic for four years, where she championed an evolved marketing structure with a digital-first focus. Chakarun has a 20+ year track record of driving growth in digital applications, platforms and consumer lending solutions.

Brian Faux, Cofounder & CEO, Morty

Faux has operated at nearly every level and corner of the mortgage industry. Previously serving as a senior advisor at HUD during the market crash, he rewrote federal mortgage policies to help close the loopholes that enabled the housing crisis. He also co-founded Morty in efforts to rebuild the mortgage process from the inside out.

Today, Morty serves as a tech-driven platform empowering the next generation of homebuyers from first click to close.

You don’t want to miss this incredible session, one out of many we have scheduled for our second annual engage.marketing event in Charlotte June 13-14.

Other sessions include:

The Originator and Marketing Relationship

Personal Branding

Killing it with Content

A keynote featuring Brittany Hodak, co-founder of The Superfan Company

Reserve your seat now to get the insight you need to grow your business in a purchase market.