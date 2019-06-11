NRT, the largest residential real estate brokerage by sales volume, recently appointed Tim Foley to the position of executive vice president of operations.

In this newly created role, Foley will work with key leadership to drive essential business unit functions, as well as provide support for the development of referral services.

"I am confident that, under Tim’s leadership and with his vast experience in both technology development and client service offerings, we will be well positioned to achieve operational excellence across all business segments, streamline processes, standardize our technology, and push the boundaries of productivity and end-user experience of our agent-facing products." NRT President and CEO M. Ryan Gorman said.

Prior to joining NRT, Foley served as a managing director of global client services at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. Additionally, Foley served at GE Capital as a general manager of national accounts.

"I am excited to be joining NRT and Realogy during a time of unprecedented evolution. This is an industry-leading business whose best days are ahead,” Foley said. “I look forward to working with the senior leadership team to create cutting-edge products and services for agents, and to drive operating leverage and value for our business and shareholders.”

Looking to get hired? HousingWire wants to help. Our new service, HousingJobs, lists the latest gigs in the housing industry for loan officers, underwriters, processors, loan servicers, and tech and marketing pros.