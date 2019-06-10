Two of the most well-known names in the housing space are partnering together to launch a media and public relations firm.

Jacob Gaffney, who led HousingWire’s editorial team for more than a decade, recently left the company and is partnering with Alyson Austin, a former CoreLogic executive, to launch Gaffney Austin.

Gaffney served as HousingWire’s editor-in-chief, helping to shepherd the overall direction of the company before departing recently after spending more than 10 years with HousingWire.

Earlier in his career, Gaffney covered securitization for Reuters and Source Media.

Austin spent more than nine years at CoreLogic, serving as principal, media and public relations. In this role, Austin helped take the company public in 2010 and served as CoreLogic's chief spokesperson.

The pair will now utilize their experience to offer media public relations services to clients in the real estate, mortgage, and fintech spaces.

Gaffney and Austin said that they launched the company after “realizing the growing need of businesses in their industry to effectively engage” with their audiences.

“I have known Jacob for nearly 10 years,” Austin said. “When he approached me to create this unique partnership, I jumped at the opportunity. After 20 years of pitching to the media, I realized I would finally have a news media expert by my side. I couldn’t resist this chance to change the industry.”

Both Gaffney and Austin will serve as principals of the company.

“There is literally no one better to be in business with than Alyson,” Gaffney said. “When looking for a partner, there was simply no other choice, she was the only name on my list and I'm so proud to be joining forces with such a formidable PR ally.”