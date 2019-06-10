Fintech startup LenderClose recently announced it expanded its team, welcoming three new software engineers to the company, including Matthew Brown, Phyllis Nelson and Jessica Wilson.

“This team is directly responsible for making sure our rapid technology development and new client growth is accompanied by the highest quality client care and attention,” LenderClose COO Ben Rempe said. “Our credit union and community bank clients rightly expect nothing less.”

Brown is a developer with more than 15 years of experience in the tech industry. In his new role with LenderClose, Brown will be responsible for creating software development practices that shorten the systems development lifecycle.

Nelson has nearly 15 years of experience in the tech field. Prior to joining Lender Close, Nelson worked as a software developer for Hach, a maker of analytical instruments for water quality testing.

Prior to joining LenderClose, Wilson served as a programmer analyst at IMT Computer Services. In her new position, Wilson will support LenderClose’s back-end development, ensuring the company’s work to front-end design aligns with client expectations.

“As LenderClose continues to push the boundaries of digital transformation in the community lending space, there are a lot of unknowns for clients. We get it. Although we strive to build the best technology solutions available, we also know they must be consumable and supported by empathetic, human-centric representatives of our brand,” Rempe said. “Our employees are second-to-none when it comes to this critical combination of hard and soft skills. And, they love what they do, which certainly helps stimulate the client-first culture of LenderClose.”

