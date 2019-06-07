Lenders looking to expand their business by reaching new buyer groups must create an authentic communication strategy that reaches the desired audience where they are, rather than waiting for them to find you. With a growing number of Hispanic, Asian, Millennials and even Gen Z buyers entering the housing market, lenders have new opportunities for growth if they can understand and appeal to those groups.

That’s why we’ve designed our engage.marketing session on How to Attract New Buyer Groups to address these opportunities. Leora Ruzin will sit down with Keosha Burns, vice president of public relations at JPMorgan Chase, Patricia Korth-McDonnell, chief marketing officer at Better.com, and Riffat Lakhani, vice president of marketing at Guidance Residential, to discuss the different ways their companies are serving a diverse group of buyers.

Here’s a closer look at these amazing panelists:

Leora Ruzin, CMB, Vice President Secondary Marketing, Guaranteed Rate

Ruzin is a 12-year industry veteran with extensive experience in secondary and capital markets and a specialized focus in compliance and technology. She devotes much of her time advocating for a more consumer-friendly home-buying experience. Ruzin is also an Army veteran and was most recently accepted as a Certified Delegated Spokeswoman for Women in the Housing & Real Estate Ecosystem (NAWRB).

Keosha Burns, Vice President of Public Relations, JPMorgan Chase

Burns is the spokesperson for Chase Home Lending, while also leading public relations, media initiatives and influencer strategy at JPMorgan Chase. Burns’ previous experience includes her role as senior manager of media and external relations at Fannie Mae, where her team received the 2014 In-House PR Team of the Year Award. Burns served as the spokesperson for Fannie Mae across all areas of the business, where she advised senior leadership on communications strategies, oversaw media relations, developed and maintained reporter relationships and garner media attention for company priorities.

Patricia Korth-McDonnell, Chief Marketing Officer, Better.com

A passionate leader who believes in the power of collaboration and flat teams to drive industry-defining customer experiences, Korth-McDonnell is a regular commentator on digital transformation and what brands can do to better serve and communicate with their customers. Prior to her current position at Better.com, Korth-McDonnell was global president at Huge, a marketing and digital transformation agency. She helped found, grow and manage Huge, growing the company from a 12-person startup in 2005 into a 1,500 person global company, generating nearly $1 billion in total revenue.

Riffat Lakhani, Vice President of Marketing, Guidance Residential

As vice president of marketing at Guidance Residential, Lakhani leads the development of the organization’s overall marketing strategy and oversees all marketing activities, including brand awareness, online lead generations, events and industry partnership opportunities. She leads her team in developing solutions that attract potential customers from over 30 states to the company’s unique customer-friendly program. Lakhani’s background includes graphic design, real estate sales, business and marketing.

