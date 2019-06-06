Valuation Partners, an appraisal management company, recently appointed Karen Herr to the position of vice president of its U.S. western region.

"I am excited to contribute to the strategic growth of Valuation Partners and to be working with such an amazing team," Herr said. "My goal is to deliver a seamless valuation process for our clients and to ensure they receive the quality, innovation and services they need to achieve the best appraisal results."

Herr has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, holding executive roles at several large mortgage companies.

Prior to joining Valuation Partners, Herr served as a senior vice president at Mortgage Capital Management, a correspondent sales director at Stonegate Mortgage Corporation and a vice president at JPMorgan Chase's wholesale and correspondent divisions.

"Karen's years of experience with top-level mortgage lenders and impressive success record speaks for itself," Valuation Partners CEO William Fall said. "She knows what lenders need in a valuation partner, and I have complete confidence that she will have a huge impact on our growth."

