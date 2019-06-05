Mortgage Tech Rundown looks at the latest news in mortgage technology, featuring new product updates, integrations and announcements.



Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation announced the availability of its delegated MI service ordering through Blue Sage’s digital lending platform.

Blue Sage explained in a press release that through the integration, loan originators will be able to select MI products and order rate quotes without leaving the platform, therefore improving both speed and accuracy.

“We're proud to partner with MGIC, which shares our vision to streamline the mortgage insurance process for lenders and consumers," Blue Sage CEO Joe Langner said. “Our automated integration with MGIC significantly reduces time and effort involved in ordering insurance, regardless of a lender's channel of business.”

Localize.city, an online real estate database, launched the “world’s first” real estate marketplace, which aims to level the playing field for homebuyers and renters.

How so? Well, the company says it plans to equip consumers with information once reserved for savvy real estate professionals.

Through its platform, consumers can now access technology that analyzes tens of thousands of datasets, according to the company.

“We are using machine learning and AI the way Netflix and Amazon have — tailoring recommendations based on personal preferences — and are applying it to support the most critical and costly decision anyone makes,” Localize.city Founder and CEO Asaf Rubin said. “In the same way technology has changed how people find and consume media and goods, Localize.city is changing how people search for and find homes.”

California Regional MLS recently added RateMyAgent to its marketplace line of products.

RateMyAgent will allow real estate professionals to collect, share and promote verified reviews across social channels. Additionally, reviews made through the platform are directly linked to a verified transaction and sourced to specific customers, according the company.

“Agents know the value of reviews to their marketing; what we’re enabling is maximum leverage with minimum effort,” RateMyAgent Founder and CEO Mark Armstrong said. “That means putting reviews across all the platforms and websites agents have access to, with a few swipes and taps on their mobile devices. We’re beyond excited to bring the power of our platform to the real estate professionals of CRMLS.”