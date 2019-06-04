Tech100 winner and leading digital platform Roostify is sponsoring HousingWire’s second annual engage.marketing event to be held June 13-14 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The event will gather the industry’s top marketing minds in a summit jam-packed with outstanding content designed to help mortgage marketers Play to Win in today’s competitive market.

Roostify powers the digital mortgage experience for companies including JPMorgan Chase, Guild Mortgage and TD Bank. Through the Roostify platform, borrowers can navigate their mortgage application through a concise, customizable interface. For lenders, this translates to less manual input than the majority of loan origination software solutions require.

“Connecting the ecosystem is a powerful way to deliver the ultimate customer experience,” said Courtney Keating Chakarun, chief marketing officer at Roostify. “Engage is a great event platform to collaborate, connect and share learnings. We all have a shared vision to evolve the end-to-end journey of home lending.”

With a focus on origination in the current purchase market, engage.marketing will provide tactical insight on the strategies that are working right now to help originators grow their business.

“Having Roostify on as a sponsor represents the type of borrower experience we want to highlight at this year’s event,” said HousingWire CEO Clayton Collins. “We could not be more excited about this sponsorship.”

Don’t miss the mortgage marketing event of the year! Reserve your spot, learn more about sponsorship and check out the full agenda.