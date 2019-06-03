Cornerstone Building Brands, a manufacturer of exterior building products, recently appointed Jeffrey Lee to the position of executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Lee, who currently holds the title of vice president and CFO at Wilsonart International Holdings, is expected to take office later this month.

In his new role, Lee will oversee Cornerstone’s financial strategy and execution, as well aiding the company as it continues to transform its business.

"I am extremely excited to welcome Jeff to the leadership team and he will be a vital part of our growth strategy," Cornerstone Building Brands Chairman of Board and CEO James Metcalf said. "His financial experience, strong leadership skills and his operational background make him an ideal choice for our organization."

Prior to joining Cornerstone, Lee served as the senior vice president and CFO at Contech. Notably, he also held leadership positions at Kennametal and Eaton.

Need help getting hired or looking to hire? HousingWire wants to help. Our new service, HousingJobs, lists the latest gigs in the housing industry for loan officers, underwriters, processors, loan servicers, and tech and marketing pros.