From HW Magazine
Trump calls for reform
Administration moves on bringing Fannie, Freddie out of conservatorship
In March, President Donald Trump began officially calling for an end to the conservatorship of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. A statement released by the White House said that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have grown in size and reach, yet face no competition from the private sector, and that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development programs are exposed to too much risk while relying on outdated processes.