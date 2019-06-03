Jake Williamson is a dynamic leader who is a driving force of new ideas and energy in the way he and his team work, bene ting both Fannie Mae and the customer.

Williamson’s current role is leading Fannie Mae’s single-family real estate team, but his unmatched commitment to all aspects of the single-family business have made him a valuable member of the company and mortgage nance industry community. Williamson was pivotal in launching Fannie Mae’s first repair recommendation decision support tool to help asset managers weigh the economics of rehabbing versus selling as-is on foreclosed properties – ultimately creating more consistency in decision-making and helping to improve the division’s return on investment. Additionally, Williamson helped to bring digitization to property preservation by leading an effort to launch a mobile inspection platform.

WHAT IS ONE HABIT THAT HAS HELPED YOU SUCCEED?

“Never stop learning. Whether it’s reading books, watching TED talks, attending educational seminars, participating in executive development programs, or simply asking questions of others (technical experts, mentors, managers, etc.), a thirst to constantly learn has been beneficial in my career. It’s allowed me to grow and know when to push through challenges to be successful. I first learned this from my parents. Examples of their hard work and a dedication to learning have stuck with me.”