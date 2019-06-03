Rich Weidel started his career at Goldman Sachs with the real estate finance group, and specialized in mortgage finance.

Since then, he led Princeton Mortgage to growth since taking over as CEO in the summer of 2017. During his first year running the company, Princeton grew by nearly 400%. Weidel achieved this by focusing on four key objectives: build a culture; focus on delivering results for customers; grow and gain market share; and build a sustainable, pro table business. And in his time as CEO, Weidel achieved great success in of those areas. The company is regarded as a “great place to work,” and has also attracted talent from companies like Google and Goldman Sachs. Weidel also launched the “Princeton Promise,” which enables customers to claim $1,000 if they’re unsatisfied with their Princeton experience. Since launching that program, less than 2% of customers have claimed it.

WHAT IS ONE THING YOU WOULD TELL A YOUNGER VERSION OF YOURSELF?

“Get over yourself! Nothing beautiful comes without pain and the joy is in the journey. In order to be happy in your career focus on the well-being of others – joy comes from seeing others shine. I’ve learned from Frederick Herzberg, who asserts that the powerful motivator in our lives isn’t money; it’s the opportunity to learn, grow in responsibilities, contribute to others and be recognized for achievements. That’s why the mission at Princeton Mortgage is to ‘Help People Thrive.’”