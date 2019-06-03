David Warner has been instrumental in implementing underwriting standards that utilize data automation and technology at First American Mortgage Solutions.

As director of underwriting, Warner works seamlessly across company divisions and is credited with driving technology innovation while at the same time upholding the company’s rigorous quality standards. In addition, Warner also advises the company on artificial intelligence projects that aim to automate manual process like legal descriptions and vesting algorithms, and serves on the team guiding eClosing and remote online notarization pilots for First American’s lender clients. He is credited with helping establish notarization guidelines for underwriters in Texas, and with spearheading the company’s internal fraud prevention efforts. This spring, he will assume the role of chair of First American’s Fraud Prevention Practice Group.

WHAT’S THE BEST PIECE OF ADVICE YOU HAVE EVER RECEIVED?

“It’s a little cliché, but the best advice I have received was “if you’re going to read a thing, read the whole thing.” When it comes to underwriting real estate transactions, we’re often dealing with lengthy, complex documents where the nuances can be of the upmost importance in determining whether we can proceed. In addition, as we’re now moving towards more automated processes, this same advice applies in that it becomes para- mount to know all of the ins and outs as even a minor detail can have a profound impact.”