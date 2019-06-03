Frederick Townes has shown his leadership an intuition in that he has founded multiple successful companies in the real estate and mortgage industries over the last decade.

Townes currently serves as the chief technology officer of NestReady, a digital home buying platform for mortgage landers that he helped found. Previously, Townes was co-founder, chief technology officer and president of Placester, a marketing suite that uses property data to deliver websites, CRM, lead generation and content automation to more than 400,000 real estate agents. During his time at Placester, Townes helped lead the company to more than $100 million in funding. But Townes’ success stretches back to even before he entered the real estate industry. Townes previously helped found Mashable, one of the top independent media sites worldwide. A er founding the company, as chief technology officer, Townes led Mashable to a $250 million valuation in its first four years.

WHAT IS ONE HABIT THAT HAS HELPED YOU SUCCEED?

“The most critical habit that has helped me over the years is to make prioritized to do lists and attack them at the very start of my day. Even if my schedule becomes unpredictable, I can look at what I’ve accomplished that day and know that I spent time on what was most important.”