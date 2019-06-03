Daniel Ticona is the manager of single-family affordable lending strategy and policy for Freddie Mac, responsible for the design and execution of single-family activities related to affordable housing preservation under Freddie Mac’s Duty to Serve plan.

With nine years of experience working at Freddie Mac and almost 20 years total working in the mortgage industry, Ticona has successfully driven large, complex projects to completion on aggressive timeframes, and requiring extensive collaboration and communication among internal and external stakeholders. In his role within the affordable lending team, Ticona exemplifies managerial behavior that is in alignment with Freddie Mac’s cultural beliefs. Communicating diplomatically and honestly to drive greater clarity and understanding on current projects, he also serves as a resource for Freddie Mac’s internal and external stakeholders.

WHAT’S THE BEST PIECE OF ADVICE YOU HAVE EVER RECEIVED?

“Silence, brevity and asking a thoughtful question are three powerful tactics to tactfully introduce new ideas effectively. A mentor of mine had observed my enthusiasm and eagerness to share ideas and thoughts in meetings or other discussions. I used to share ideas at every opportunity that arose. So, I adjusted my approach and I have found that others are more eager to hear your opinion when you are quiet. They want to hear more when you’re brief. And a tactfully and thoughtfully-crafted question speaks more than a thousand statements.”​​​​​​