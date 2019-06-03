In 2009, Jon Tallinger was working as an independent fee appraiser in Michigan when he decided to join Class Valuation as its very first employee.

Over the last decade, he has served as chief appraiser and national sales director for the appraisal management company before assuming his current role as chief growth officer. Thanks in part to Tallinger’s commitment, Class Valuation has seen exceptional growth in recent years, growing into a top five AMC and seeing growth of 34% in 2017 and 36% in 2018–a trend it is on pace to match this year. If fact, Class Valuation predicts it will surpass 40% growth in 2019. As Class Valuation positions itself for the future of the collateral valuation space, Tallinger is committed to carrying out excellence in customer service and speed while thoughtfully exploring new ways to innovate the space for the ultimate bene t of lenders and their borrowers. Tallinger is recognized by his colleagues for his commitment to delivering excellent and speedy customer service while thoughtfully exploring new ways to embrace innovative practices that will benefit lenders and their borrowers.

WHAT IS ONE HABIT THAT HAS HELPED YOU SUCCEED?

“The one habit that has helped me to succeed is to maintain a positive attitude. Things are going to go wrong. Life throws you curveballs that you weren’t expecting. Learning to adapt on the fly and stay positive regardless of the situation is essential.”