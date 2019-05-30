The Department of Housing and Urban Development is awarding an additional $1.2 million to 11 fair housing groups to help fight against housing discrimination as part of its Fair Housing Initiatives Program.

In December, HUD announced a $23 million grant would be distributed among 80 groups, to be funded through its Private Enforcement Initiative. And last month, it awarded $15 million to help support fair housing enforcement, capacity building and education and outreach.

The grants announced Thursday will be funded through the Education and Outreach Initiatives component of HUD’s FHIP, the agency said. The money is intended to enable the organizations to educate the public and housing providers about local fair laws equivalent to the Fair Housing Act.

“HUD’s efforts to fight housing discrimination are force multiplied by local fair housing organizations across the country,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. “These grants allow our partners to carry out the important work of rooting out unfair policies and practices and enforcing our nation’s fair housing laws.”

Here is a list of the grant recipients: