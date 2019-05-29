Consolidated Analytics has hired Josh Fuchs as senior vice president of product development and sales for its residential valuations division.

As such, Fuchs will lead the execution and adoption of new real estate valuation products for the mortgage solutions provider and will work to strengthen and modernize its existing platforms.

Fuchs joins Consolidated Analytics from Goldman Sachs, where he served as vice president, head of residential valuation for its real estate management division.

Fuchs has more than 15 years of leadership experience developing operational and technology infrastructure, policies and capabilities that enhance valuation platform and service scalability, efficiency and quality.

He has worked at JPMorgan Chase, ISGN and Fannie Mae.

"Josh's talent and experience is known in the mortgage industry and he is particularly known for successfully using technology and analytics to innovate solutions within constraints," said Consolidated Analytics CEO Arvin Wijay. "As Consolidated Analytics continues to augment our solutions with real estate analytics, leverage automation and embrace emerging technologies, Josh's 'in-compliance' but 'outside-the-box' approach will be incredibly valuable."