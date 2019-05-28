The Federal Housing Finance Agency has named Sarah Dumont Merchak its new director of Legislative Affairs. Merchak’s appointment is the fourth hire new FHFA Director Mark Calabria has made this month as he prepares to make his mark on housing finance with the help of a new dream team.

Merchak worked previously as director of Federal Government Relations at USAA. She has held various positions in public policy and advocacy, working at TwinLogic Strategies, Visa and the Smith-Free Group.

Merchak was also a staff member of the Senate Banking Committee, where she advised on legislative and regulatory domestic banking issues, and she was a legislative staffer for several members of the House Financial Services Committee.

She began her career on the House Financial Services Capital Markets, Securities and Government Sponsored Enterprises Subcommittee.