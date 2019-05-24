Kushner Companies, the family real estate company of White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, is significantly expanding its multifamily portfolio thanks to the help of Berkadia Commercial Mortgage.

This week, the real estate company closed on its $1.1 billion portfolio through financing provided from Warren Buffet's commercial lending company, according to an article written by Rich Bockman for the Real Deal.

From the article:

Berkadia Commercial Mortgage provided Kushner with nearly $800 million in debt to finance the purchase of the portfolio of 6,000 rental apartments in Maryland and Virginia from private-equity firm Lone Star Funds, sources said. Berkadia, the Manhattan-based lender owned by Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway and Jefferies Financial Group, provided the 10-year debt through Freddie Mac.

Aside from the firm’s record $1.8 billion acquisition in 2007, the Mid-Atlantic apartment portfolio is now Kushner’s biggest acquisition. And although this week’s portfolio closing is monumental, the company may have more plans underway, according to the article.

The family firm, which at one point owned as many as 30,000 multifamily units, is returning to its roots owning and managing apartments. In addition to the Lone Star deal, Kushner is working on developing a three-phase, $550 million apartment project in a Miami Opportunity Zone with 1,100 units.

As Kushner looks to expand its business in the Sunshine State, its worth noting the company is still under investigation in the Big Apple.

Last year, the state of New York launched an investigation into Kushner Companies that alleged the company harassed tenants at a Brooklyn waterfront property to get them to leave their units.

The suit claims that the building was unlivable with excessive noise and vermin overrunning the property. According to CNN, the plaintiffs are seeking $10 million in punitive damages as well as any other compensatory damages a jury deems appropriate.