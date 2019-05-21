Last month, Oklahoma-based Gateway First Bank emerged with a new name following Gateway Mortgage Group’s acquisition of Farmers Exchange Bank.

Now, change is already underway at the mortgage lender, as it just established a new role to oversee its fair lending programs and commitment to addressing the credit and financial needs to the communities it serves.

Gateway announced recently that it has appointed Bruce Schultz as its vice president and Community Reinvestment Act officer in charge of this task.

Schultz will also be collaborating with other departments within the bank to develop products and services to meet needs of the consumers, small businesses and farms within the communities it serves.

Schultz worked previously as senior vice president at a community bank in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“Bruce is an excellent addition to the team at Gateway,” said Gateway’s Hobie Higgins. “During his more than two decades in financial services, he has gained the expertise and experience to position us for continued growth and to help us better serve our communities.”

“It is an exciting time to the join the team at Gateway,” Schultz added. “There is certainly a lot to look forward to as Gateway continues to strive for excellence and serve every aspect of its communities. Gateway’s mission and commitment to providing top notch service is a testament to their legacy of growth across the nation, which shows no sign of slowing down.”