The HousingWire News Podcast is a weekly wrap of the top news stories by Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney. Click below to listen.

Each week, Gaffney interviews financial services experts who can make sense of the latest headlines, sponsored by our partners at Blend.

In this episode of the HousingWire News Podcast, Gaffney sits down with Tim Mayopoulos the President of Blend.

Mayopoulos talks about his transition from GSE to Fintech (he formally served as the head of Fannie Mae), and why he joined Blend. On the news front, Mayopoulos discusses today’s rate environment, the current outlook for lenders and what lenders need to focus on during this period in time.

Mayopoulos announced in July 2018 that he was leaving mortgage giant Fannie Mae by the end of the year. Prior to officially leaving Fannie Mae in October, Mayopoulos even forecasted his own move into the financial technology space. In a HousingWire Magazine interview with Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney, Mayopoulos explained he believed his next step was to remain in financial services at an automation-forward fintech firm.