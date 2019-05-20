Celink, the largest subservicer of reverse mortgages in the U.S., announced that Robert Sivori will take over as its new chairman and CEO. Sivori will also assume the same title for Casa Holdco, Celink’s new parent company.

Sivori, who has more than 25 years of experience in the mortgage industry, was the co-founder and COO Reverse Mortgage Investment Trust and top HECM lender Reverse Mortgage Funding.

Prior to that he was a senior executive of the HECM division of MetLife Bank, co-founder and co-president of EverBank Reverse Mortgage, and president of BNY Mortgage Company.

For the last 16 years, he has also served on the board of the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association.

Jim Mahoney, former executive chairman at Celink and current board member of Casa Holdco, praised Sivori’s contribution to the servicing space.

“Bob Sivori has built and implemented, from the ground up, what is likely the most robust reverse mortgage servicing oversight program and platform in the industry,” Mahoney said.

Sivori will take over the role from Jason McNamara, who has joined Casa Holdco as a board member.

“Under Bob’s leadership, Celink is well-positioned to continue assisting older Americans in realizing a more secure future, as accessing home equity becomes increasingly important in meeting their retirement needs,” said former CEO McNamara. “I look forward to supporting Bob in helping Celink reach its full potential.”