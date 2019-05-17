When Ben Carson assumed his role as secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, he and his wife Candy set out to bring the office up to standards, shelling out some serious cash – specifically $165,000 worth of HUD funds – to make that happen.

When the total spend came to light, Carson shrugged off the decorating expenses as standard for any incoming secretary.

Not so much, said the Government Accountability Office.

The GAO, which was tasked with investigating whether Carson’s use of HUD funds violated federal laws, released a letter Thursday detailing its findings.

While it approved of some of Carson’s office expenditures for the benefit of the staff, it took issue with the purchase of a $31,000 dining set as well as a dishwasher and associated water treatment system for Carson’s office.

These items were purchased without informing Congress, which is statutorily required for the purchase of items to furnish an executive’s office that exceed $5,000. By failing to inform Congress, Carson violated the Antideficiency Act, the GAO concluded.

Carson’s extravagant décor spend came to light in February 2018 after The New York Times revealed that a whistleblower complaint was filed against Candy Carson for pressuring department officials to locate money for the redecoration efforts.

At the time, Carson said he “didn’t know the table had been purchased,” but did not believe the cost was too steep and does not intend to return it,” a HUD spokesperson said.

“In general, the secretary does want to be as fiscally prudent as possible with the taxpayers’ money,” the spokesperson added.

Now it looks like HUD will have to answer for its actions, as the GAO recommends it report this violation as required by law.